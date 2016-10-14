Breaking News Bar
 
Jim Beam workers vote on new offer as strike deadline looms

Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Whiskey workers at two Jim Beam distilleries in Kentucky are voting on a revised contract offer as a strike deadline looms at the world's largest bourbon producer.

United Food and Commercial Workers union official Tommy Ballard says workers at Beam distilleries in Clermont and Boston are voting Friday on the new proposal.

Earlier, union members voted overwhelming in favor of going on strike after rejecting the company's offer. The current contract runs through Friday.

After the Tuesday evening vote, company executive Kevin Smith said the whiskey maker was committed to "resolving this matter expeditiously."

The whiskey brand is owned by Suntory Holdings Ltd., a Japanese beverage company. A walkout wouldn't affect the current flow of bourbon to stores. Bourbon ages years before bottling.

