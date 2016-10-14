Breaking News Bar
 
Hurricane's devastation adds urgency to Schaumburg sale for Haiti

  • The outdoor worship pavilion of Charlette Lutheran Church in Charlette, Haiti was damaged by Hurricane Matthew. A sale next week in Schaumburg will help support a school on the island.

    Courtesy of Jeff Nyquist

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

The devastation left behind by Hurricane Matthew has only increased the need for help through the previously scheduled "Inspiring Hope in Haiti" sale at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg next week, organizer Kim Nyquist says.

The sale features items made at Centre Lumiere, a sewing school in Simon, Les Cayes, Haiti. All proceeds will go back to the school. which was damaged by the hurricane.

On the poverty-stricken island nation, Centre Lumiere offers a three-year trade program with the goal of teaching handcrafting skills, spiritual and social development, leadership training, life skills and economic independence, Nyquist said.

She and her husband Jeff go there a few times a year to meet with and help Olga Thissen, the German missionary who directs the school. In fact, Jeff flew there this week to help out in the storm's aftermath.

The sale will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

St. Peter Lutheran Church is at 202 E. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.

The sale will include many unique, high quality items made by the school, including handbags, scarves, headbands, doll clothing for American Girl and Bitty Baby, aprons, dish towels and table coverings.

"Last year, we were able to raise close to $15,000 in proceeds," Nyquist said.

