Dawn Patrol: Cubs will play Dodgers in NLCS

The Cubs' Kris Bryant takes fielding practice Thursday during a team workout in preparation for Saturday's Game 1 in baseball's National League championship series against the Dodgers. Associated Press

Cubs will play Dodgers in NLCS

Clayton Kershaw's first MLB save catapulted the Dodgers over the Nationals in the deciding game of their divisional series early this morning and secured a date with the Cubs on Saturday night at Wrigley Field. The Cubs, for their part, know what a big deal it is to be one of the final four teams in the postseason. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

Waukegan police identify 3-year-old shooting victim

A 3-year-old Waukegan boy died early yesterday after being shot in the head, and police believe it was an accident. Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Greenfield Avenue about 3 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from the boy's mother. Jeremiah Banks was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, Waukegan police said in a news release. Full story.

14th Congressional candidates debate health care choices

In Randy Hultgren's time as the representative for the 14th Congressional District, he's seen constituents wage protests both because he hasn't shown enough support for the Affordable Care Act and because he hasn't abolished it. Like Hultgren, the Democrat vying to replace him, Jim Walz, would please only one side in the debate. Full story.

- Elena Ferrarin | Staff Photographer Grolich Park, whose playground recently was renovated, will be getting adult outdoor fitness equipment, the first in a public park in Elgin.

New park, outdoor fitness area planned in Elgin

The city of Elgin is planning to build a new park with a playground near the Eastside Recreation Center and install the first adult outdoor fitness equipment at Grolich Park along Souster Avenue. The projects are among park improvements to be funded by about $740,000 in community development block grant money. Full story.

New venue chosen for Carpentersville cyclocross race

An ongoing park improvement project has prompted organizers of the annual Chicago Cyclocross Cup bicycle race in Carpentersville to find a new venue for the second year in a row. Though traditionally held at Carpenter Park, Sunday's race will take place on the grounds of the former Woodland Elementary School. Full story.

'Tree lady' running for Arlington Heights board

Laurie Taylor, who led the charge to save Arlington Heights trees from emerald ash borer, is ready to take on a new challenge. Taylor, a 30-year village resident, says she will run for a seat on the Arlington Heights village board in next April's municipal elections. Full story.

Batavia may loosen overnight parking ban

Like many other suburbs, Batavia has long prohibited parking cars overnight on streets. But several aldermen say some overnight parking may be necessary for residents who have more cars than they have room to park on their driveways. Full story.

- Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer Yearbooks chronicle the past seven decades at St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Elgin's only Catholic high school turns 75

St. Edward Central Catholic High School will mark its 75th anniversary this year with an open house and tours of the building at 335 Locust St. from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Roughly 300 alumni and staff members are expected to celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday followed by an alumni dinner. Full story.

