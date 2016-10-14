11 charged in multiyear, $1.3 million suburban credit card scheme

Eleven people are facing federal bank fraud charges stemming from a multiyear credit card scheme that prosecutors believe netted more than $1.3 million.

Prosecutors said the seven men and four women from Cook and DuPage counties worked together beginning in April 2010 to receive credit cards after applying online using false employment and income information. Once the cards were delivered, the suspects "quickly" maxed out the cards by obtaining cash from the financial institutions that issued the cards.

According to court records, some of the defendants filed for bankruptcy to discharge the debts they had charged on the credit cards. Some of the defendants also created dummy corporations and charged fake purchases so the companies would receive reimbursements from the card issuers.

The scheme ran through October 2015, authorities said.

Those charged are Jaroslaw Wysocki, 48, and Jolanta Wysocka, 50, both of Schaumburg; Bartosz Pozniak, 42, of Mount Prospect; Monika Szczurek, 36, of Lombard; Marcin Cychowski, 41, of Addison; Daniel Noga, 41, of Des Plaines; Arthur Radolinski, 32, of Lisle; and Elzbieta Buczek, 37, of Bensenville.

Chicago residents Gabriel Cwynar, 37, and Izabela Kapusciak, 39, were also charged, along with Franciszek Bystron, 37, of Park Ridge.

All 11 pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to court records.