Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 10/14/2016 11:45 AM

11 charged in multiyear, $1.3 million suburban credit card scheme

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Eleven people are facing federal bank fraud charges stemming from a multiyear credit card scheme that prosecutors believe netted more than $1.3 million.

Prosecutors said the seven men and four women from Cook and DuPage counties worked together beginning in April 2010 to receive credit cards after applying online using false employment and income information. Once the cards were delivered, the suspects "quickly" maxed out the cards by obtaining cash from the financial institutions that issued the cards.

According to court records, some of the defendants filed for bankruptcy to discharge the debts they had charged on the credit cards. Some of the defendants also created dummy corporations and charged fake purchases so the companies would receive reimbursements from the card issuers.

The scheme ran through October 2015, authorities said.

Those charged are Jaroslaw Wysocki, 48, and Jolanta Wysocka, 50, both of Schaumburg; Bartosz Pozniak, 42, of Mount Prospect; Monika Szczurek, 36, of Lombard; Marcin Cychowski, 41, of Addison; Daniel Noga, 41, of Des Plaines; Arthur Radolinski, 32, of Lisle; and Elzbieta Buczek, 37, of Bensenville.

Chicago residents Gabriel Cwynar, 37, and Izabela Kapusciak, 39, were also charged, along with Franciszek Bystron, 37, of Park Ridge.

All 11 pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to court records.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account