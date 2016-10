Waukegan woman killed in hit-and-run

Waukegan police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 23-year-old woman early Friday.

Reven Stevens, of Waukegan, was killed while walking on Dugdale Road south of 10th Street, possibly between 5:45 and 6 a.m., police said. She was found in the street and pronounced dead at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

No information is available about the vehicle that struck her.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Lt. Ed Fitzgerald at (847) 599-2631.