Naperville man dies after fall along I-355

A 22-year-old Naperville man died after a fall around noon Friday when he apparently jumped over a concrete wall on southbound I-355 near milepost 10.5, state police said.

Police said the man was seen walking away from his 2008 Dodge when he apparently jumped over the wall and fell to his death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and no additional information was available.