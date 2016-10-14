Woman injured in crash that stops Route 53 traffic

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night that closed down all traffic lanes Friday evening on Route 53 near Woodfield Mall, police said.

A pickup towing a trailer that was traveling north on Route 53 between Higgins and Biesterfield roads around 6:40 p.m. lost a rear wheel, according to Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village fire officials. The tire crossed into the southbound lanes and hit the woman's car; she was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center with unspecified injuries. The trailer flipped on its side, blocking the northbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated on the scene, officials said.

Illinois State Police remained on the scene to investigate and, by 10:15 p.m., all southbound lanes were open again. However, as of late Friday, northbound traffic was still restricted, state police said.