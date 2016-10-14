Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 10/14/2016 11:02 AM

Review: Jamie Lidell is a wonder on new CD _ Stevie Wonder

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This cover image released by Jajulin Records shows "Building a Beginning," a release by Jamie Lidell. (Jajulin Records via AP)

      This cover image released by Jajulin Records shows "Building a Beginning," a release by Jamie Lidell. (Jajulin Records via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By MARK KENNEDY
Associated Press
 
 

Jamie Lidell, "Building A Beginning" (Jajulin Records)

Prepare to slip on a turtleneck or maybe even a Nehru jacket when you give Jamie Lidell's new album a twirl. It's such a blast of smooth, '70s groovy soul that you might spontaneously grow sideburns.

You'll also immediately recognize the influence of an uncredited artist on the British-born artist's sixth studio album "Building A Beginning " - Stevie Wonder.

Whereas in the past Lidell blended soul with futuristic electronica or jazz-inspired improvisation, this time it's all Wonder, all the time. That's not a bad thing, honestly. It's just sometimes freaky to hear a white Brit sound so eerily - even down to the inflections - like the Motown great.

That's nowhere truer than on "Julian," an ode to his baby son that echoes Wonder's own celebration of his daughter's birth in "Isn't She Lovely," right down to the inclusion of baby sounds at the end.

Some of the best tracks include the funky "Nothing's Gonna Change" and the slinky "Walk Right Back." He gets more self-indulgent on "I Stay Inside" and "Motionless."

Lidell, who plays everything from guitar to clarinet and flute, wrote the CD with his wife Lindsey Rome, co-credited for 12 of the 14 tunes. Appropriately, it's an album about the power of love.

But lyrically, "Building a Beginning" suffers from a first-person honesty and anguish that fuels the best soul. Many of the sentiments are vapid, like the title alone of "I Live to Make You Smile."

Maybe, next time, a little less Wonder and bit more wounds?

___

Mark Kennedy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account