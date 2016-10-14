Dylan's music increases by 500 percent following Nobel win

NEW YORK -- Following Bob Dylan's win for the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature, the singer-songwriter's music has increased by more than 500 percent on Spotify.
A day after Dylan's win, the digital music platform said Friday that streams for his songs jumped by 512 percent globally. His most-listened song after earning the prize was "Like a Rolling Stone," which was increased by 258 percent.
Dylan is the first musician to earn the Nobel Prize in literature. The 75-year-old is arguably the most iconic poet-musician of his generation.
He's the first American winner of the Nobel literature prize since Toni Morrison in 1993.