updated: 10/14/2016 10:22 AM

5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

  • Entertainer Pat Boone teams up with daughter Debby for a performance Sunday at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

  • The Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Daily Herald staff report

Seasonal family fun in Rosemont or scary stuff in Naperville? Second City in Grayslake or Pat Boone in St. Charles? Take your pick this weekend in the suburbs. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Glass Pumpkin Patch

Marvel at more than 4,000 handblown pumpkins and other autumnal-inspired pieces at the 6th annual Glass Pumpkin Patch at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2 to 17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 16.

Naper Settlement's All Hallows Eve

Get spooked at Naper Settlement's All Hallows Eve when the museum campus turns into a village with haunted houses, Edgar Allan Poe stories in the schoolhouse, a reptile show, strolling scary characters and more. Event is not recommended for kids 8 and younger or for those who are easily scared. It's at 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. $15; free for members. (630) 420-6010 or napersettlement.org. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15.

Family Fall Fest in Rosemont

Bring the kids or grandkids to the free Family Fall Fest at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Go on horse-drawn hayrides until 4 p.m., or check out face painting, magic acts and pumpkin painting until 5. The Chicago 6, featuring former 1985 Chicago Bears team members Dan Hampton, Otis Wilson and Steve McMichael, performs at 4 p.m. Free. rosemont.com. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Second City at College of Lake County

Laugh at our electoral process when Second City brings "Free Speech (While Supplies Last)" to the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $29-$36, with discounts for CLC students. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Pat Boone at Arcada Theatre

Catch legendary entertainer Pat Boone in concert with his daughter Debby Boone Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

