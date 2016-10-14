Breaking News Bar
 
Business
10/14/2016

Molex receives honor from Lenovo

Business Wire

LISLE -- Molex has been awarded the first Lenovo Partnership Award, honoring superior performance in all metrics reviewed and measured by the Data Center Group.

Lenovo's Data Center Group focuses on high-volume enterprise server and Hyperscale solutions for the data center market, targeting large customers in several sectors that include banking, retail, networking and cloud services.

"We are honored to have received this award from Lenovo," said John Gruwell, worldwide account manager at Molex. "By strategically analyzing our total supply approach on various items we supply to Lenovo, we were able to achieve several cost reduction targets while maintaining acceptable margins.

"We have a strong relationship with the Lenovo Data Center Group that has been in place for many years. Molex's overall support of Lenovo's business model contributed to targeted project goals and allowed us to increase market share in certain areas," Gruwell added. "We view this as a win-win outcome and look forward to a long, productive relationship with the Lenovo team."

Molex remains committed to supporting Lenovo's global business footprint and to collaborate with their technical teams on next generation technologies and innovations.

The award was made by Lenovo's Data Center Group at the annual supplier conference recently held in Shenzhen, China.

