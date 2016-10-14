Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 10/14/2016 9:56 AM

Reinhart Foodservice to acquire Vermont distributor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

ROSEMONT -- Reinhart Foodservice said it will acquire Black River Produce, a Vermont-based multi-regional distributor, from Earth Brothers, Ltd.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced

Founded in 1978, Black River Produce serves more than 2,000 accounts across Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and New York. It is owned by Mark Curran and Steve Birge and is based in Springfield, Vermont.

The acquisition further marks Reinhart's commitment to the Vermont market following the opening of a new distribution center in Essex, Vermont, in 2014, and strengthens Reinhart's position in the New England distribution area.

"Black River Produce is a great company with strong management focused on delivering the highest quality local products and service to its customers. The Black River culture, product strategy as well as the proximity of its territory to key Reinhart markets, makes this acquisition a strong fit for both companies. We look forward to working with the team at Black River Produce to grow the business in the New England area and beyond," said Jeff King, president and chief operating officer of Reinhart.

The transaction is expected to close later this month.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account