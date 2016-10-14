Reinhart Foodservice to acquire Vermont distributor

ROSEMONT -- Reinhart Foodservice said it will acquire Black River Produce, a Vermont-based multi-regional distributor, from Earth Brothers, Ltd.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced

Founded in 1978, Black River Produce serves more than 2,000 accounts across Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and New York. It is owned by Mark Curran and Steve Birge and is based in Springfield, Vermont.

The acquisition further marks Reinhart's commitment to the Vermont market following the opening of a new distribution center in Essex, Vermont, in 2014, and strengthens Reinhart's position in the New England distribution area.

"Black River Produce is a great company with strong management focused on delivering the highest quality local products and service to its customers. The Black River culture, product strategy as well as the proximity of its territory to key Reinhart markets, makes this acquisition a strong fit for both companies. We look forward to working with the team at Black River Produce to grow the business in the New England area and beyond," said Jeff King, president and chief operating officer of Reinhart.

The transaction is expected to close later this month.