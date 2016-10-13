Se Ri Pak ends Hall of Fame career in front of home fans

hello

INCHEON, South Korea -- Se Ri Pak ended her Hall of Fame career Thursday in front of her adoring home fans in the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship.

Pak retired in a brief ceremony after shooting an 8-over 80, a result that mattered little to her or the many fans lining the fairways at Sky 72's Ocean Course.

Hampered by left shoulder problems, the 39-year-old Pak said in Phoenix in March that this season would be her last and she stepped away after the first round of the tour's lone South Korean event.

Pak won 25 LPGA Tour titles and five majors, two of them during a rookie season in 1998 that gave women's golf its biggest boost since Nancy Lopez. The youngest player to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame when she was enshrined in 2007 at age 30, Pak won her last LPGA Tour title in 2010. She won 14 times on the Korean LPGA, and captained South Korea's Olympic team - with Inbee Park winning the gold medal - in Rio.

Alison Lee shot a 65 to take a three-stroke lead. The 21-year-old American birdied the final two holes and four of the last six.