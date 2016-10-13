Missouri-Florida Preview Capsule

Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC) at No. 18 Florida (4-1, 2-1), 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Line: Florida by 13Â½.

Series Record: Missouri leads 3-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Florida could move atop the SEC's Eastern Division with a victory and a Tennessee loss. The Volunteers host top-ranked Alabama. If the Gators regain the top spot, calls for the LSU-Florida game to be rescheduled surely will intensify.

KEY MATCHUP

Missouri DE Charles Harris vs. Florida OTs David Sharpe and Jawaan Taylor. After a slow start in a new scheme, Harris is starting to find his rhythm. The junior has 3Â½ sacks and 4Â½ tackles for loss in his last two SEC games and could pose problems for Sharpe, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Taylor, a freshman making his fourth start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: QB Drew Lock leads the league in passing, averaging 335 yards a game, and has 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. But 10 of those 14 TDs came against overmatched Eastern Michigan and Delaware State.

Florida: QB Luke Del Rio returns to the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left knee. The Gators mostly struggled without him, going 1-1 and managing 338 yards and 20 points in the last six quarters.

FACTS & FIGURES

Missouri's last trip to Gainesville ended with a 42-13 victory in which the Tigers scored four non-offensive touchdowns and spoiled Florida's homecoming. They returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and then blew the game open in the third quarter by scoring on a punt return, a fumble return and an interception return. Mizzou is 6-9 in conference play since, including eight consecutive losses. ... After having last week's game against LSU postponed because of Hurricane Matthew, Florida is playing at home for last time until Nov. 12 against South Carolina and former Gators coach Will Muschamp. ... Coach Jim McElwain is having retired coach Steve Spurrier speak to the team about the importance of homecoming. The Gators have lost two of their last three homecoming games, and the victory was a 9-7 nail-biter last year against Vanderbilt.

___

AP college football website: www.collegefootball.ap.org