Rozner: David Ross can't explain why Cubs fans love him

Chicago Cubs' David Ross (3) rounds the bases next to third base coach Gary Jones (1) after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League division series in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

David Ross is not from Chicago.

He's not from Indiana or Wisconsin or anywhere in the Midwest, which can often get you an adoption label from the friendlies.

He hadn't played around these parts before, not on either side of town, before arriving as Jon Lester's caddie.

He has no ties to the Cubs in any way. He has no connection to the greatest losing streak in the history of sports.

He's played in Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Cincinnati, Boston, Atlanta, Boston again and finally the Cubs.

Ross will volunteer that he has never been a player of all-star contribution anywhere he has played, though others will remind that he's always been a terrific caller of games and pitchers frequently requested his presence behind the plate.

But if you look up journeyman in the dictionary, you'll see a portrait strongly resembling David Ross.

So why, for the love of George Mitterwald and all that's holy, is Ross so beloved by a fan base that didn't know who he was two years ago?

"I have absolutely no idea," Ross said with a huge laugh when I asked him a few days ago. "I don't know. I don't know where it comes from.

"I think people respect hard work and good guys. I try to treat people the way I want to be treated. I hope people see that."

Ross is far from the most talented player on the roster, but Chicago has a natural affinity for the underdog. So when Ross does well, he gets a little extra from the faithful.

"Go out and play hard and do the best you can," Ross said. "That's life, right? Just trying to do the best you can every day. Work hard and see what happens."

It doesn't hurt Ross that the team's best young players continually speak publicly about his influence on them, and his importance.

"It's hard to put into words how crucial he is to everything we do, because you can't see what he does every day," Kris Bryant said. "But he's so important to this team in so many ways.

"The way he handles the staff and the catchers, and the way he helps with all the young players in this locker room. He knows so much about the game, the little things, and he shares that wisdom and that matters a lot.

"We all root for him, and we want him to do well, and when he does it's so much fun for us."

For a 39-year-old catcher playing well in his final year, perhaps that has been the most fulfilling part of a dream season.

"When those guys say those things, it really takes my breath away," Ross said. "You're just part of a team, trying to help in any way you can. It's amazing the way they've embraced me.

"They treat me with respect, and they don't have to. They listen to me, and they don't have to. It speaks to the kind of character they have that they seek information and want to learn.

"It's just a big family in there and I love them to death."

As well as Ross has played this season, many have wondered if he would really give it up, but Ross has a big family at home and he believes it's time to share the duties with his spouse.

"Something crazy would have to happen for me to come back," said Ross, who could probably have his pick of jobs with Theo Epstein if he wanted to play, coach, manage, broadcast or just hang around. "It's more family-based.

"I got a chance to go home a couple times and see my son play one baseball game. It was real really cool. My daughter's getting into volleyball. I got a 1-year-old. I got my wife at home with two kids in school and one that's just started to walk. So she's ready for me to be home.

"And I kind of feel like I've lived my dream. I got to live this lifestyle for way longer than I ever thought or deserved to live it, and I've gotten to do a lot of fun things and been very successful for the skill set I have and what I bring to the table.

"At some point, if being a father and a husband is important to you, and you want to influence your kids and teach them right from wrong, it's hard to be gone for six, seven months and commit your life to baseball.

"But I'm so focused on this team and winning right now that it's hard to even go there. I really want to just enjoy this postseason."

In a season filled with cute stories, Ross wins in most categories. But there's no one, least of all Ross, who can explain why he has received so many standing ovations from the crazed population of Wrigley Field.

They don't, after all, do it for everyone, and they certainly don't do it with such frequency and at such unexpected times.

"It's really shocking sometimes," Ross said. "But I'm so appreciative. I almost cried in the box a few times late in the year. I couldn't focus.

"It's been overwhelming. I'll remember this stuff forever. For a guy like me in my last year, it's just the best. I can't thank the fans enough and I'm just so grateful to them."

There is much evidence to suggest the feeling is mutual.

