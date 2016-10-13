Boys cross country / Scouting the MSL meet

Where: Busse Woods

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Host: Schaumburg

Last year's team champion: Buffalo Grove

Last year's individual champion: Kevin Salvano (Buffalo Grove)

MSL West Division champion: Palatine

MSL East Division Champion: Prospect

What to know: Hersey and Prospect are definitely two teams to watch, with Palatine and Fremd leading the chase pack. There is not one individual standout star like last season, when Buffalo Grove Kevin Salvano stormed to the title before winning the Class 3A state title, but Palatine senior Brian Leonard has looked very impressive this season and heads a strong list of contenders.

Indviduals to watch: Jacob Krupa (Sr., Hersey), Ryan Buch (So., Hersey), Josh Methner (Fr., Hersey), Sam Svienty (Sr., Hersey), Jack Terry (Jr., Prospect), Jack O'Donnell (Sr., Prospect), James Riordan (Sr., Prospect), Sean Sanaghan (Sr., Prospect), Mitchell Guittar (Jr., Buffalo Grove), Matt Hoffman (Sr., Wheeling), Nick Laning (Jr., Barrington), Danny Peterson (Sr., Fremd), Luke Vogelgesang (Sr., Fremd), Brian Leonard (Sr., Palatine), Ben Kontney (Sr., Palatine), Jack Worman (Sr., Hoffman Estates), Alex Makrounis (Sr., Hoffman Estates), Ryan Greenwalt (Sr., Hoffman Estates).

Outlook: Prospect has not won an MSL title since 1994, but the Knights are looking to break that 22-year old streak on Saturday. Prospect narrowly defeated Hersey 27-28 in a key MSL East division dual meet en route to its second consecutive East title, and the Knights also looked very impressive in taking second place at the Peoria Central Invite on Oct. 1. O'Donnell, Riordan, Terry, and Sanaghan have been pushing a tight Knights pack and will look to do the same on Saturday. Buffalo Grove nipped Prospect by 3 points for the MSL title last season, and that narrow defeat provides plenty of motivation for this year's veteran group. "The key to this team has been our senior leadership -- it's a very veteran squad," said Prospect coach Mike Stokes. Hersey has also looked very impressive this year when healthy, but the Huskies have been missing some key runners in the back half of the season, including junior Ryan Thiesen. Buch is also questionable and has not competed since the late September dual meet against Prospect. Krupa has paced the Huskies, with Buch and Methner providing a jolt. Svienty also provides senior leadership. Hersey took fourth in a strong field at the Richard Spring Invitational and also took fourth at the Palatine Invitational. Despite not having Theisen and Buch, the Huskies only lost to Prospect by a point in the thrilling dual meet, so Saturday title run should be just as close. Hersey coach Jay Renaud will have his team ready to roll on Saturday as the Huskies seek their third MSL title in four years. "I think the guys are ready to run their best," said Renaud. It should be a close battle between the two East Division rivals. Palatine has had a nice rebound year and has shown plenty of promise, including winning the West Division title. Fremd also has looked strong this season, but has missed its No. 2 runner Matt Wallace. Palatine has not had an individual MSL champion since Glen Morris won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2004. That could change on Saturday, as Leonard has looked very impressive in a comeback season. Leonard missed all of last season due to a leg injury, but has returned strong this season, including an impressive third-place finish at the Richard Spring Invitational in September. Peterson, Krupa and Laning also have the wheels to challenge the Pirates senior in what is shaping up to be a thrilling individual race.

-- Michael Eaken