Girls cross country: Scouting the MSL meet

Where: Busse Woods

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Host: Schaumburg

Last year team champion: Prospect

Last year individual champion:Brooke Wilson (Prospect).

MSL West champions (three-way tie): Fremd, Palatine, Schaumburg

MSL East champion: Hersey

What to know: This year race for the MSL title is wide open, with Hersey, Prospect, Palatine leading the charge and Schaumburg, Fremd and Barrington forming the chase pack. The individual title features a dual between Prospect senior Brooke Wilson, the defending MSL champion, and Barrington junior Jocelyn Long. Schaumburg junior Maddie Marasco and Conant senior Sydney Davis also figure to be in the lead group.

Individuals to watch: Hailey Bowes (Sr., Hersey), Sarah Harden (Sr., Hersey), Teagan Beckley (So., Hersey), Katie Fredian (Fr., Hersey), Emily Stegmeier (Sr., Elk Grove), Brooke Wilson (Sr., Prospect), Marissa Valentini (So., Prospect), Jenna Baltes (So., Prospect), Yailene Leon (Jr., Wheeling), Jocelyn Long (Jr., Barrington), Alyssa Norris (Fr., Barrington), Eve Hoeltgen (So., Barrington), Sydney Davis (Sr., Conant), Megha Ramanathan (Jr. Hoffman Estates), Linda Varela (Sr., Fremd), Danya Lloyd (Sr., Palatine), Liz Lechowicz (So., Palatine), Kate Lechowicz (So., Palatine), Madison Marasco (Jr., Schaumburg), Lauren Kubinski (Jr., Schaumburg), Rachel Vaccaro (Jr., Schaumburg).

Outlook: It has been quite a ride for Hersey this year. After finishing sixth in the Mid-Suburban League last season, the Huskies have positioned themselves as one of the top teams this season. Bowes and Harden have risen to the occasion to lead the Huskies' attack. The two seniors have set the tone and have been joined by Beckley, who has had a breakout sophomore season. Fredian and freshman Erin Barton have also added a youthful jolt to the Huskies' success. Hersey won the MSL East title for the first time since 2007 and now has a chance to secure its first MSL title in 27 years. "It's been a long time and we're really excited about the opportunity, it's going to be a close battle," said Hersey first-year coach Danielle Freeman. But Palatine and defending MSL champion Prospect are also eyeing a title run. Palatine has had many moving parts this season, but the pieces seem to be fitting together well. Senior Danya Lloyd, in her first season in cross country, has looked very comfortable in powering the Pirates' attack. She is joined by another first-timer in sophomore Liz Lechowicz, giving the Pirates a solid 1-2 punch. Palatine defeated Fremd in the final dual meet of the season, creating a three-way tie with the Vikings and Schaumburg for the West Division title. The newcomers have definitely given the Pirates' attack some life. "The last month they have looked really good, but there are a lot of teams in the mix and we are looking to run our best," said Palatine coach Joe Parks of his ascending Pirates attack. Prospect will also be in the mix and it sure doesn't hurt to have Wilson, the defending MSL champion, leading the attack. The Knights then can depend on their depth, which includes sophomores Valentini, Baltes and Drew. Prospect seniors Aileen White and Molly Leeney are also looking to make their mark. "Our sophomores definitely have a lot more experience and we have an amazing group of seniors, it should be a good battle," said Prospect coach Pete Wintermute. The three teams competed at the Palatine Invitational in September and were only separated by 7 points. This is a race too close to call, but it should be plenty of fun. Also keep an eye on Schaumburg, Barrington, and Fremd. Individually, Wilson, who won the Peoria Central Invite on Oct. 1, will be looking to defend her title and become the first back-to-back title winner since Prospect's Brooke Wolfe ( 2010 and 2011). But Long has had a solid season. including a big victory at the First to the Finish Invitational Sept. l, and has positioned herself well for a title run. Marasco is another runner that will be in contention. Stegmeier is the wild card. The Elk Grove senior finished fourth in the MSL last year and came back from a hip injury to finish fourth at the Wheeling Invitational last Saturday.

-- Michael Eaken