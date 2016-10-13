Boys soccer: Round Lake grabs victory over Warren

For many years, Round Lake's boys soccer team was running up against teams like Warren in its effort to win a North Suburban Conference title.

The Panthers were unable to grab an NSC title, but now they have indeed beaten Warren.

Now a member of the Northern Lake County Conference, Round Lake defeated Warren 3-2 in a nonconference game for the first time on Thursday night in Gurnee.

Alejandro Sotelo led the way for the Panthers with his 28th goal of the season and added 2 assists, while Antonio Fonseca scored the game-winning goal and Vladimir Manriquez had the other.

"It's just another game, but these guys took it like another conference win," said Round Lake coach Hugo Tellez, whose team improved to 13-2-5. "It's a great win going into the playoffs."

Warren (14-5-2) got its goals from Hugo Flores and Niko Jokic but the Blue Devils now have dropped their final two regular season games.

"Two quality teams playing for hopefully a long state run," Warren coach Jason Ahonen said. "We made some mistakes in multiple spots that we can learn from."