Boys soccer: Wheeling's an OT winner in MSL Cup

A remarkable goal from Wheeling's Dennis Gavrila goal won the 40th MSL Soccer Cup, finally settling and entertaining and dramatic Mid-Suburban League boys soccer finale in the 90th minute.

The Wildcats prevailed 3-2 against Barrington, giving Wheeling its second league championship in program history Thursday before a big home crowd.

"What an unbelievable game and night for us," said Gavrila, who was mobbed by his teammates after sending his looping game-winner over Brett Sprengel to top Barrington in the closing moments of the first extra session. "This game was so much like the first -- only this time it was us that won it in overtime."

"I saw everything beginning to develop when David Soto got the ball on his foot, and couldn't believe it when Jose (Mariscal) was wide open to receive David's pass. His flick helped put me in, and to tell you the truth, I saw the ball clear their keeper . . . but then just closed my eyes and waited for the crowd to tell me what happened after that."

A wide open, end-to-end soccer match was controlled from the opening whistle by the Wildcats (15-2-1), whose crisp passing was in evidence early on with Vicente Castro as the hub of the wonderful patterns which forced the Broncos (17-3-1) to work hard to defend.

"The same thing happened to us the first time around with them, and just as we did back then, we had to weather the storm against a team which is a very good side, especially in the middle and up top," said Barrington coach Scott Steib.

Although Castro, Jonathan Sanchez, Konrad Malinowski, Mariscal and Gavrila had plenty more pace than the visitors, in the first quarter-hour none were able to finish in the handful of opportunities they earned.

The best chance of the first period fell to the Broncos and leading scorer Klaus Pallan (24 goals), who got inside his mark and forced keeper Jose Castillo to challenge off his line with a strong effort.

Moments later, Barrington keeper Alex Ruffolo stopped a point-blank attempt from Mariscal.

Castillo was at his best late in the first period when Michael Blanke, just brought on by Steib, turned and, with a burst, sped past the Cats' back line before unloading his strike. Castillo somehow turned it away to help the Broncos finish the half on the ascent.

Barrington also started brightly in the second half but suffered the first of two big setbacks in the 46th minute.

When Alex Ruffolo ventured far off his line to challenge a 50-50 ball with Mariscal, his tackle on the Wildcats junior led to a decision by the center official that the senior had touched the ball outside the box. That resulted in the Broncos' standout keeper being sent off, forcing the MSL West champs to play a man down for the rest of the night.

"It probably was the right call at the moment, but I'm not sure Alex deserved that red card, which means he cannot play in our regional opener next week," said Steib, who brought in junior Brett Sprengel between the sticks.

Nine minutes later, Malinowski moved smoothly into space, turned to get his body lined up on frame and scored.

"This was the type of game we expected, that's why that first goal was so big for us," said Malinowski.

In the 70th minute, the Barrington bench did not approve when Sanchez was sent to the spot and scored to put Wheeling up 2-0.

"When Jonathan converted his PK to put us up by 2, I think we let up a little, and that cost us for sure," said Malinowski, who has 15 goals this season.

"I think we had all hoped it was over at that point," said Wheeling coach Kevin Lennon. "But we became unraveled and lost our composure in those final 10 minutes, and Barrington would show just how great a team they are."

Throwing numbers forward, and playing a 3-4-2 with 10 minutes remaining, the Broncos were able to sustain pressure. And the Cats' seemingly comfortable lead did not last long when Enrico Ruffolo drove his close-range blast off the gloves of Castillo and over the endline at 77 minutes.

It was Enrico Ruffolo tying it just sixty seconds later, using superb timing and technique as he ran onto a Kai Sebens serve from near the midline.

Barrington was the better side for most of the first 10-minute sudden-victory period, but the pendulum swung back quickly when Gavrila chipped the onrushing Sprengel.

"I am so proud of my guys right now," said Steib. "They fought hard, despite playing a man down, and had most of the play in that final 10 minutes of the second half and first overtime period. But that was a great goal by No. 10 (Gavrila), and an unbelievable flick from Mariscal to set him free, which ended a great game here tonight."

Wheeling leaves pleased it was able to take advantage of another opportunity against the Broncos.

"We have a lot of respect for Barrington, and after we lost in OT to them a few weeks ago the guys all hoped we would get another chance to prove themselves," said Lennon. "And they did just that. Like Scott, I am very proud of my team and how they worked and fought to get themselves into this game tonight."