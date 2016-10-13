Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 10/13/2016 7:00 AM

German bomb plot suspect kills self in Saxony prison cell

  • Federal Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and head of the Federal Agency of Migration and Refugees Frank-Juergen Weise hold a press conference regarding the numbers of asylum seeker for September 2016 as well as the third quarter 2016 in the Federal press conference in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 12, 2016. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

  • A hearse leaves the prison in Leipzig, eastern Germany, early Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2016. A 22-year-old Syrian man arrested in Germany for a suspected Islamic extremist bomb plot killed himself Wednesday in a prison cell in Leipzig, Saxony's state Justice Ministry said late Wednesday. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

  • A hearse leaves the prison in Leipzig, eastern Germany, early Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2016. A 22-year-old Syrian man arrested in Germany for a suspected Islamic extremist bomb plot killed himself Wednesday in a prison cell in Leipzig, Saxony's state Justice Ministry said late Wednesday. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

BERLIN -- Saxony's state Justice Ministry says a 22-year-old Syrian man arrested in Germany for a suspected Islamic extremist bomb plot killed himself Wednesday in a prison cell in Leipzig.

Justice Ministry spokesman Joerg Herold told The Associated Press that Jaber Albakr killed himself sometime Wednesday evening, and that the incident was being investigated.

Saxony state authorities were already facing criticism after Albakr eluded police as they prepared to raid an apartment where he had been staying in the city of Chemnitz on Saturday.

Albakr had been granted asylum after coming to Germany last year, was finally arrested Monday in Leipzig after three fellow Syrians tied him up and alerted police.

