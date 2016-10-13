German bomb plot suspect kills self in Saxony prison cell

BERLIN -- Saxony's state Justice Ministry says a 22-year-old Syrian man arrested in Germany for a suspected Islamic extremist bomb plot killed himself Wednesday in a prison cell in Leipzig.
Justice Ministry spokesman Joerg Herold told The Associated Press that Jaber Albakr killed himself sometime Wednesday evening, and that the incident was being investigated.
Saxony state authorities were already facing criticism after Albakr eluded police as they prepared to raid an apartment where he had been staying in the city of Chemnitz on Saturday.
Albakr had been granted asylum after coming to Germany last year, was finally arrested Monday in Leipzig after three fellow Syrians tied him up and alerted police.