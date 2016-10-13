Breaking News Bar
 
Obama's favorite sci-fi films include '2001,' 'Blade Runner'

  FILE - Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The cerebral interstellar saga "2001: A Space Odyssey" and the android drama "Blade Runner" are among Obama's favorite sci-fi films and TV shows. Obama shared his must-watch list of movies and TV shows to "expand your mind to new horizons" in the November issue of Wired magazine.

LOS ANGELES -- The cerebral interstellar saga "2001: A Space Odyssey" and the android drama "Blade Runner" are among President Barack Obama's favorite sci-fi films and TV shows.

Obama shared his must-watch list of movies and TV shows to "expand your mind to new horizons" in the November issue of Wired magazine.

Obama told the publication that he picked Stanley Kubrick's "2001" because it "captures the grandeur and scale of the unknown," while he selected Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" because it "asks what it means to be human."

Other films on Obama's list included the marooned-on-Mars drama "The Martian" starring Matt Damon and the simulated reality epic "The Matrix" featuring Keanu Reeves.

The full list:

1. "2001: A Space Odyssey."

2. "Blade Runner"

3. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

4. "Star Wars."

5. "Star Trek."

6. "The Martian."

7. "The Matrix."

8. "Cosmos."

Online:


https://www.wired.com/2016/10/potus-viewing-list/

