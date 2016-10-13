Polish women protest ruling party chief's abortion comment

hello

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 file photo, Polish women and some male supporters blow horns while raising a hanger, the symbol of illegal abortion, during a nationwide strike and demonstration to protest a legislative proposal for a total ban on abortion in Warsaw, Poland. Polish women who support pro-abortion rights have called new protests against the conservative ruling partyâs policy, angered by it leaderâs words that even badly deformed fetuses with no chance of survival should be born. Womenâs group say they will stage a protest Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 in front of Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynskiâs house in Warsaw and then hold nationwide rallies on Oct. 24. Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish women who support pro-abortion rights have called new protests against the conservative ruling party's policy, angered by it leader's words that even badly deformed fetuses with no chance of survival should be born.

Women's group say they will stage a protest Thursday in front of Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's house in Warsaw and then hold nationwide rallies on Oct. 24.

The 67-year-old Kaczynski, who is a Roman Catholic, said Wednesday that his party wants to tighten the country's already restrictive anti-abortion law to make women deliver sick children that have no chance of survival to allow for their baptism and burial.

Opposition lawmakers said Kaczynski should let women decide for themselves.

Poland's parliament, including many Law and Justice lawmakers, voted against a total ban on abortion.