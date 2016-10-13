Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/13/2016 10:30 AM

Man arrested, accused of trying to conceal deadly crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say a Pennsylvania man has been arrested in Indianapolis on charges alleging he tried to conceal a crash that killed his girlfriend last month.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that 39-year-old Kevin Bell of Dover, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent Hospital. Bell was found injured Sept. 20, three days after the SUV he and his girlfriend, Nikki K. Reed, of Seymour, Indiana, were riding in veered off the highway and into an embankment. Reed was killed and Bell's leg was injured.

Marion County officials say Bell is at the Marion County jail awaiting legal proceedings in Jennings County. He faces counts of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, failing to report a dead body and providing false information.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account