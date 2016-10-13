Man arrested, accused of trying to conceal deadly crash

hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say a Pennsylvania man has been arrested in Indianapolis on charges alleging he tried to conceal a crash that killed his girlfriend last month.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that 39-year-old Kevin Bell of Dover, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent Hospital. Bell was found injured Sept. 20, three days after the SUV he and his girlfriend, Nikki K. Reed, of Seymour, Indiana, were riding in veered off the highway and into an embankment. Reed was killed and Bell's leg was injured.

Marion County officials say Bell is at the Marion County jail awaiting legal proceedings in Jennings County. He faces counts of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, failing to report a dead body and providing false information.