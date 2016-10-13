Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 10/13/2016

Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at Oktoberfest

Beer, sausages and music are a staple of many Oktoberfest celebrations in Chicagoland and around the United States and the world.

In this week's #TBT Gallery from the Daily Herald archives, we look back at Octoberfest celebrations in the suburbs from 1973 to 1985.

The celebration originated in Munich, Germany, in 1810 as a celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen and featured horse races in the grazing meadows.

Now over a dozen huge beer tents fill the same meadow where it is said that 1.75 million gallons of beer are consumed annually during the 16-day festival, according to the German Beer Institute.

Most local celebrations last only a day or two and are enjoyed in many different ways like fun runs, soccer matches and of course music, food and beer.

Sausages are grilled during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
People participate in the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
during the Jaycee's Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines, 1973.
Daily Herald file photo
Beer is served during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.
Daily Herald file photo
People enjoy a beer during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.
Daily Herald file photo
A man enjoys a beer during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.
Daily Herald file photo
Sausages are cooked during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.
Daily Herald file photo
Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.
Daily Herald file photo
Men play soccer during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.
Daily Herald file photo
A child holds a balloon during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.
Daily Herald file photo
Soccer is played during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.
Daily Herald file photo
People enjoy an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.
Daily Herald file photo
A kid holds balloons during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.
Daily Herald file photo
A boy hangs out on his father's shoulders during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
People listen to music during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
A band plays during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
Kids listen to music during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
Corn on is cooked during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
People head to an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
Oktoberfest in a parking garage in Des Plaines, 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
A runner enjoys some fruit during the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
Runners compete in the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
A runner crosses the finish line during the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
Runners warm up during the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.
Daily Herald file photo
