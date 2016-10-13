Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at Oktoberfest

Beer, sausages and music are a staple of many Oktoberfest celebrations in Chicagoland and around the United States and the world.

In this week's #TBT Gallery from the Daily Herald archives, we look back at Octoberfest celebrations in the suburbs from 1973 to 1985.

The celebration originated in Munich, Germany, in 1810 as a celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen and featured horse races in the grazing meadows.

Now over a dozen huge beer tents fill the same meadow where it is said that 1.75 million gallons of beer are consumed annually during the 16-day festival, according to the German Beer Institute.

Most local celebrations last only a day or two and are enjoyed in many different ways like fun runs, soccer matches and of course music, food and beer.

Daily Herald file photo Sausages are grilled during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.

Daily Herald file photo People participate in the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.

Daily Herald file photo during the Jaycee's Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines, 1973.

Daily Herald file photo Beer is served during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.

Daily Herald file photo People enjoy a beer during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.

Daily Herald file photo A man enjoys a beer during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Sausages are cooked during an Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Oktoberfest celebration in Palatine, 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Men play soccer during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.

Daily Herald file photo A child holds a balloon during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.

Daily Herald file photo Soccer is played during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.

Daily Herald file photo People enjoy an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.

Daily Herald file photo A kid holds balloons during an Oktoberfest celebration at Schawben Center in Buffalo Grove, 1973.

Daily Herald file photo A boy hangs out on his father's shoulders during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.

Daily Herald file photo People listen to music during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.

Daily Herald file photo A band plays during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.

Daily Herald file photo Kids listen to music during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.

Daily Herald file photo Corn on is cooked during an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.

Daily Herald file photo People head to an Oktoberfest celebration in Des Plaines in 1985.

Daily Herald file photo Oktoberfest in a parking garage in Des Plaines, 1985.

Daily Herald file photo A runner enjoys some fruit during the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.

Daily Herald file photo Runners compete in the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.

Daily Herald file photo A runner crosses the finish line during the Oktoberfest 12k run in Itasca, 1985.