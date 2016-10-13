Darch to seek fourth term as Barrington mayor

Barrington Village President Karen Darch announced Thursday she will seek a fourth term as the village's top elected official in April's municipal elections.

Darch, who began her political career as a village trustee in 1995, will be running with four village trustee candidates as part of a slate called "Committee for a Thriving Barrington." The trustee candidates include Jeff J. Janssen, Jennifer Wondrasek, Ryan Julian and current Trustee Todd Sholeen.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve my neighbors in Barrington, and I'm so proud of everything we have accomplished together," Darch said in her announcement. "Looking toward the future, we have brought together a group of candidates that bring both experience and fresh ideas to the table, and I believe that combination will serve Barrington well."

The group's goals include building on the Barrington Village Center development and working on infrastructure projects, according to the announcement.

Sholeen was appointed to the board in August 2015, after former trustee Robert Windon resigned to move to Germany. Sholeen, Janssen and Wondrasek are seeking four-year terms and Julian is seeking a two-year term.

Darch said current trustees Tim Roberts, Sue Padula and Pete Douglas are not seeking re-election. Roberts was first elected to the village board in 2005. Padula and Douglas were both elected in 2013.