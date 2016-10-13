Authorities: North Aurora teen robbed 3 men at gunpoint

hello

Jesus Bautista is accused of an Aug. 24 armed robbery of three men.

An 18-year-old from North Aurora being held on weapons charges from an arrest last week faces additional charges he robbed three men at gunpoint in August, according to Kane County court records.

Jesus Bautista, of the 500 block of Cherrywood Lane, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery and, if convicted, faces a mandatory prison term of at least six years and as many as 30 years, records show.

He is accused of robbing three men -- one of $200, one of $40 and one of his wallet -- Aug. 24 in unincorporated Kane County, records show.

The charges were filed this week against Bautista, who was arrested Friday in Aurora on charges he trespassed on the 1600 block of Reckinger Road while armed with a Colt 38, according to court records.

Bautista also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, illegal possession of ammunition and resisting arrest in running from police, records show.

Bautista was being held on $250,000 bail at the Kane County jail, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released while the case is pending.

He is next due in court Friday on the armed robbery case. He faces anywhere from probation to five years if convicted on the weapons charges.