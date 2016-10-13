Zadel in, Polit out in 2017 Mount Prospect village board race

hello

Mount Prospect Village Trustee Michael Zadel will seek a fifth term on the village board in next year's municipal elections, but longtime colleague Trustee Steven Polit won't be joining him on the April ballot.

Zadel, who first was elected to the board in 2001, said he hopes to continue advocating for service excellence, economic opportunity and a strong sense of community well-being.

"I greatly appreciate and am humbled by the support that residents and businesses have shown me over the past 15 years in office and I still have a passion to give back to this community by building upon our past successes," Zadel said in an announcement of his re-election bid.

Zadel, a village resident since 1950, said his goals for a fifth term would include keeping property taxes at or near current levels, providing balanced budgets without reducing the quality of services, assuring that village infrastructure is sustainable, and working hard to engage residents.

Polit, a village trustee since 2008, announced this week he will not run for a third four-year term. He said the time he's spent on the board "has been challenging and rewarding."

"Many residents offering their expertise and leadership have served our community from February 1917 to present day," he added. "I am proud to have served in the great line of great members of our community."

Fellow Trustee John Matuszak already announced he would not run for re-election in the April 4 local elections, meaning at least two of the village board's six trustee seats will be filled by newcomers in 2017.

Mayor Arlene Juracek will seek a second term as the village's top elected official.