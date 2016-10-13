Huntley High to be on ABC 7 Friday morning flyover

hello

Huntley High School is inviting the community to join students on the football field Friday morning for ABC 7 Chicago's "Friday Flyover."

The station's Chopper 7 will capture live shots from above Red Raider Stadium as part of the 5 to 7 a.m. Oct. 14 broadcast.

"We are going to spell out HHS outlined in pink," said Dan Armstrong, director of communications and public engagement for Huntley Community School District 158. "Those in pink are going to break away and form a pink ribbon in keeping with our school's and districtwide support of cancer awareness."

Huntley High students have been involved with St. Baldrick's Foundation and Cal's Angels out of St. Charles to raise funds and awareness about childhood cancers.

The pink ribbon is in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

There will be formations at 6:17, 6:37 and 6:50 a.m.

A news crew will speak with students, staff and community members about Friday's football game against Crystal Lake South.