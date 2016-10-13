Preckwinkle wants to pop soda drinkers with new tax

hello

Soda drinkers in Cook County will feel a pop in their wallets if a penny per ounce tax on "sweetened beverages" is approved by the county board.

The new tax is the centerpiece of County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's 20017 budget. The tax is expected to generate $74 million next year and help close an anticipated $174 million budget shortfall. She expects to cut costs by another $78.5 million through a series of cost and personnel reductions, which includes 300 layoffs.

Bottled and fountain sodas would be affected by the new tax as well as any other drinks that contain sugar or artificial sweeteners, like lemonade or most energy drinks. Milk and baby formula would not be subject to the tax, county officials said. If approved it will go into effect in July.

A two-liter bottle of soda would generate 68 cents of new tax revenue. Consumers would pay a total of 77 cents in taxes when the sales tax is included, bringing the total cost of an 89-cent, two-liter bottle of soda to $1.66.

Opponents of the new tax, mainly retailers and distributors, said families who are already facing increased property taxes, water fees and the county's own sales tax hike last year shouldn't be subject to a new "grocery tax."

"Now is not the time for Illinois families to endure a tax on their groceries," said Illinois Beverage Association Acting Executive Director Claudia Rodriguez. "Enough is enough."

Last month, the American Beverage Association filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia after a similar tax was instituted there. The group claims the tax is unconstitutional.

The money generated from the new tax will go toward public safety initiatives and stave off layoffs.

"We will designate a significant portion of our funding to support collective impact initiatives that work to address violence in our most at-risk communities, and allow us to strengthen the efforts of more community-based organizations working on the ground to support our larger effort to create safe and stable communities throughout Cook County," Preckwinkle said in a prepared statement released shortly before the budget document was made public Thursday.

She added that the tax is also expected to have a positive benefit on public health by reducing the amount of sweetened drinks consumed.

Similar initiatives are up for public vote in California.

Preckwinkle is no stranger to controversial tax proposals. A year ago she famously proposed a 5-cent bullet tax to help pay for public safety costs, but eventually abandoned the idea.

This will be the second year in a row that Preckwinkle has proposed a significant tax increase to cover county costs. Last year, she successfully persuaded the county board to approve a 1 percentage point increase to the county's sales tax rate to help cover pension costs. However, Preckwinkle's proposed 2017 budget shows that revenue from that increase didn't come in quite as high as expected.

At the start of the budget process last year, the county anticipated $663.5 million in sales tax revenue. Now, they are projecting $642.5 million, a difference of $21 million or a 3.2 percent decline from the original budget amount.