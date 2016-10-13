Maple Park woman chosen to fill Kaneland school board vacancy

A Maple Park accountant has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Kaneland 302 school board.

The board Wednesday chose Shana Sparber to serve the balance of Cheryl Krauspe's term, which ends in April.

Krauspe resigned in September she said because increased family responsibilities reduced the time she could spend on school business.

"Ms. Sparber's professional background and her many years of experience working on Kaneland's advisory committees made her an ideal choice," board President Teresa Graue Witt said in a news release.

Sparber, secretary of the Kaneland citizens advisory committee, has also been on the finance advisory committee.

Sparber is a certified public accountant and has worked for more than 10 years as an auditor, according to the district. Her three children attend Kaneland High School and Kaneland Harter Middle School.

Krauspe, of Elburn, was elected to the board in 2005. She spent five years as its president.