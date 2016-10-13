Voters can still register online

Suburban Cook County residents who missed the Oct. 11 traditional voter registration deadline can still register online before until Oct. 23.

After being signed into law in 2013, online registration has quickly become the preferred form of voter registration in Cook County, according to the office of Cook County Clerk David Orr. In the seven months since the March primary, nearly 100,000 suburban Cook County residents have registered to vote online.

Online registration can be completed at https://ova.elections.il.gov/.

The clerk's office will open its early voting sites beginning Monday, Oct. 24 through Monday, Nov. 7.

Residents who missed previous voter registration deadlines can still register at the early voting sites. During this grace period, voters not yet registered must provide two forms of identification, and they must vote in person at the time they register.

Voters can find a map and list of the early voting locations and their hours at CookCountyClerk.com/EarlyVoting.