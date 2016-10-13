New venue chosen for Carpentersville cyclocross race

The annual Chicago Cyclocross Cup race is Sunday on the grounds of the former Woodland Elementary School in Carpentersville. This is the second year in a row for a new venue because of ongoing renovations at the event's usual location at Carpenter Park. Rick West | Staff Photographer

An ongoing park improvement project has prompted organizers of the annual Chicago Cyclocross Cup bicycle race in Carpentersville to find a new venue for the second year in a row.

Though traditionally held at Carpenter Park, Sunday's race will take place on the grounds of the former Woodland Elementary School, 770 Navajo Drive. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs throughout the afternoon.

Organizer Jeff Provisor, owner of Main Street Bicycles in Carpentersville, said the property's rolling hills, elevation changes and groves of mature trees make it a perfect venue for the event, during which cyclists compete at various levels on difficult terrain.

"With our style of racing, you want to increase the speed or make (the course) hard, depending on how you use the topography," he said. "The natural beauty of it is really nice, too. ... It's a little gem."

The competition typically draws about 700 cyclists and hundreds of spectators to the area each year, Provisor said. The Carpentersville event is the fourth stop in a series of 11 cyclocross races held throughout Chicago and the suburbs.

This is the second consecutive year the competition will be held at a site other than Carpenter Park, which is undergoing a roughly $1 million renovation. Last year, uncertainties over state funding for the improvement project caused organizers to move the event to Randall Oaks Park in West Dundee.

The race was expected to return to Carpentersville's flagship park this year, Provisor said, even after the state released the grant money in August, thus resuming renovations. But as construction began, he said, organizers realized the amount of space available wouldn't make for an effective bike course.

Village staff members helped Provisor find the Woodland School location, which belongs to Barrington Area Unit School District 220. Though it's been inactive for years, the property has been well maintained, Provisor said, noting the site was officially pinned down as the new event venue just last week.

Though online registration ended Thursday night, participants can still sign up Sunday. The race costs $5 for cyclists entering junior races and $25 to $30 for participants in all other categories.

The event, which is free for spectators, will include food vendors and a free race for kids younger than 9. Proceeds benefit local charities, Provisor said, as well as to support his cycling group, Sasquatch Squadron.

"It took a lot to save this and find a good venue to pull this off," Provisor said. "We're pretty excited about it."