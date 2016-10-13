Technology upgrades, teen center part of Des Plaines library renovation

hello

A new teen gathering space, called The Commons, was the biggest part of the Des Plaines Public Library's $2.3 million renovation. The library hosts an open house Friday to show off the upgrades. Courtesy of Des Plaines Public Library

The Des Plaines Public Library will host an open house Friday to celebrate completion of a $2.3 million renovation -- the largest since the downtown library building opened 16 years ago.

The project, which included work on portions of all four library floors, started last fall and have been completed in phases. But Friday gives the public an opportunity to take guided tours of the revamped spaces.

The open house also will include music, refreshments and demonstrations.

"A lot of it was driven by technology," library Director Holly Sorensen said of the renovation. "It's amazing when you think what was going on in 2000 from a technology standpoint to what's going on today. It was really a different time. It really exploded and we just realized our spaces weren't keeping up."

For instance, the fourth floor Forum, a computer and technology training center, offers classes and the availability of some two dozen computers, double the amount that was there previously. Some book stacks were rearranged to make room for the glassed-in space in the middle of the floor, Sorensen said.

On the third floor, patrons can bring their digital devices to the "eBar" to get hands-on technological assistance from library staff. An adjoining E-Lounge has plenty of places to plug in and recharge those devices.

Probably the biggest project is the 1,200-square-foot teen center, The Commons, which has tables and chairs for homework and group study, a sink and project table, white board wall, and gaming systems such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The library's old teen room was a study space that could only fit 10 people, Sorensen said.

"(Teens) age out of the second floor children's area, but they really don't want to go hang out with the adults," Sorensen said. "We're thrilled that a lot of teens use the library. To dedicate space to teens hopefully will keep them coming back, and they'll bring their friends."

Second-floor improvements include a reconfigured youth computer center and early literacy center.

The first floor includes vending machines and an expanded "Quick Picks" area that allows patrons to more easily check out popular materials.

The open house runs from 4 to 8 p.m., with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 5 p.m. at the newly renovated fourth floor terrace. The terrace floor was raised, giving patrons a better view of downtown Des Plaines.

The library is located at 1501 Ellinwood St.