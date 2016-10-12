Dinamo Bucharest hires Adrian Mutu as general manager

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Dinamo Bucharest says it has hired former Romania midfielder Adrian Mutu as general manager.

Club official Ionut Negoita says he hopes Mutu's appointment will "lead us to a new standard of performance at home and in Europe."

Mutu says he is "honored" to be appointed to a senior post and says he hopes to deliver the results fans are waiting for.

Mutu played for Dinamo from 1999-2000, scoring 29 goals in 42 matches. He also played for Inter Milan, Parma, Fiorentina, Juventus and Chelsea during his 19-year career, retiring in May.

He played for Romania 77 times and scored 35 goals. He failed a drug test for cocaine in 2004 when he was playing for Chelsea, which led to a ban and a fine.