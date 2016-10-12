Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 10/12/2016 7:00 AM

Dinamo Bucharest hires Adrian Mutu as general manager

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Dinamo Bucharest says it has hired former Romania midfielder Adrian Mutu as general manager.

Club official Ionut Negoita says he hopes Mutu's appointment will "lead us to a new standard of performance at home and in Europe."

Mutu says he is "honored" to be appointed to a senior post and says he hopes to deliver the results fans are waiting for.

Mutu played for Dinamo from 1999-2000, scoring 29 goals in 42 matches. He also played for Inter Milan, Parma, Fiorentina, Juventus and Chelsea during his 19-year career, retiring in May.

He played for Romania 77 times and scored 35 goals. He failed a drug test for cocaine in 2004 when he was playing for Chelsea, which led to a ban and a fine.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account