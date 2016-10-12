Breaking News Bar
 
Brady politely declines to weigh in on Trump comments

  New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes questions from reporters during a news conference before NFL football practice Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.

      New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes questions from reporters during a news conference before NFL football practice Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
    Associated Press

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Associated Press
 
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady isn't interested in answering any questions about Donald Trump.

The Patriots quarterback was asked at the end of his weekly news conference Wednesday about how he would respond if his kids heard Trump's version of "locker room talk."

Brady smiled and said only "Thank you guys, have a good day" before walking away.

Trump made headlines recently after a 2005 video of him surfaced in which he is recorded making crude comments about women. He has since apologized for the comments, referring to it as "locker room talk."


Several current and former athletes have spoken out about that characterization, with many saying that locker room comments don't rise to the level the presidential candidate described.

Last year Brady was spotted with one of Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker. The quarterback walked back a comment he made that he thought it "would be great" if Trump won the election. He had also joked about Trump possibly putting a putting green on the White House lawn.

