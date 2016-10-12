Bruins' Bergeron will miss opener with lower-body injury

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, left, starts to drop his stick on a shot to goalie Tuukka Rask, right, during an NHL hockey practice in Boston, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. At right is left wing Brad Marchand. From left are Chara, center Patrice Bergeron, left wing Brad Marchand and Rask. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP) Associated Press

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins are going to start the regular season without their captain.

Center Patrice Bergeron is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and did not make the trip Wednesday for the Bruins' regular-season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Bergeron was injured at the end of practice Tuesday, but the Bruins would not elaborate on the nature of the injury or how it occurred.

Coach Claude Julien held out hope Bergeron could join the Bruins later in their season-opening road trip, which continues against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and ends against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.