Sounders battle to 0-0 tie with Dynamo

hello

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) leaps alongside Houston Dynamo defender David Horst, right, to make a stop during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz, right, sits on the turf after suffering a right knee sprain during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Seattle. Ivanschitz left the match and was replaced by Erik Friberg. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) drives the ball past Houston Dynamo midfielder Collen Warner (26) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, right, drives against Houston Dynamo's Eric Alexander during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Seattle. Associated Press

Houston Dynamo forward Will Bruin, left, leaps to make a kick against Seattle Sounders defender Chad Marshall, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Houston Dynamo's Andrew Wenger, right, battle for a loose ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Stefan Frei made five saves, deflecting one shot off the right post, and the Seattle Sounders played to a 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

The draw moved the Sounders (13-13-6, 45 points) closer to securing a spot in the MLS playoffs. The Dynamo (7-13-12, 33 points) already have been eliminated.

Houston nearly got on the board in the 30th minute on a shot by Will Bruin from the top of the penalty area. But Frei dove to his left, got a hand on the ball, and watched it bounce off of the right post.

Just nine minutes later, Frei went the other way to knock away a blast by Andrew Wenger.

Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis did his part in the other net. He stopped Seattle's Erik Friberg twice just seconds apart in the 40th minute, and finished with seven saves.

Seattle played the final 26 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Osvaldo Alonso was sent off with a straight red card following a scuffle with Bruin. The Houston forward received a yellow card.