Boys soccer: Scouting the MSL Cup

40th MSL Soccer Cup Barrington (17-2-1) at Wheeling (14-2-1)When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Wheeling High School

Barrington at glance: Nash Pirie (Sr, D, 10a), Klaus Pallan (Jr, F, 24g), Zach Carbonara (Sr, MF, 6g), Gio Guarnero (Sr, MF, 5a), Alex Ruffolo (Sr, GK, 055. 9.25 shutouts), Michael Blanke (So, F, 8g), Kai Sebens (Sr, MF), Enrico Ruffolo (So, MF, 6g,11a).

Wheeling at a glance: Jonathan Sanchez (Sr, MF-D, 6g), Vicente Castro (Jr, MF, 11a), Jose Aguilar (Sr, D), Dennis Gavrila (Sr, F, 8g, 7a), Jose Mariscal (Jr, F, 14g, 10a), Konrad Malinowski (Sr, F, 14g), Jose Castillo (Sr, GK, 1.06, 6 shutouts), David Soto (Jr, D).

Outlook: Barrington marched into its first MSL Soccer Cup appearance since 2013 by going clean through the competition this fall, outscoring its league opponents 43-5. Three of those goals scored came in the Broncos' 3-2 victory over the Wildcats, when the Broncos came back from a 2-1 deficit to equalize on a Blanke goal in the 76th minute, which set up the heroics from Pallan -- he converted his spot kick late in the second extra session to lift Barrington. "With so many of us back and in our senior years, we knew this was it for us, and that it would be the last time we could make our mark here," Pirie said after he and his teammates sealed their place in this game two weeks ago with a win over Conant for the program's fifth MSL Cup appearance. Wheeling was most recently in the MSL Cup against these same Broncos, defeating Scott Steib's team in 2013 on its way to a memorable second-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament three weeks later. "The feeling for all of us after losing in OT to Barrington the first time (was) we hoped to get another chance at them, so to be in this game,and playing them again is just about the best thing for our team," said Wildcats co-captain Aguilar. Wheeling picked up a head of steam heading into the final weeks of the campaign, outscoring its last four opponents 21-3 before earning a hard-fought 2-2 draw in OT with division rival Hersey and coming back less than 12 hours later to secure its fourth overall MSL Cup appearance with a defeat of Fremd.

Barrington scouting report: The simplicity of Barrington's approach makes them a special group. Having assembled a talented squad of players, Steib has provided a framework that allows it to make the difference. "When we're playing our best, we can control the match in terms of possession, and in doing that, we hope to limit opportunities as well as find them for ourselves," says Steib. "In our best moments, we find our commitment to working hard and challenging 50-50 balls has been extremely high." Carbonera and Guarnero run the show from midfield, while Enrico Ruffolo is a wonderful complement to them. Kai Sebens is consumate ball-winner stationed in front of a stingy backline, led by the 2015 all-stater Pirie, along with John Gadbois and Josh Coulter, who have all watched keeper Ruffolo shine in his third-year with the club. The Broncos will target a dangerous one-two punch up top, beginning with the clinical finisher Pallan, who can impact a game in an instant, and his sophomore running mate Blanke, whose speed and pace will test most backlines. Senior Caleb Orr will provide quality minutes wherever and whenever Steib brings him on.

Wheeling scouting report: The Wildcats can be an explosive, dynamic club, capable of scoring in bunches with a stream of relentless and entertaining soccer. "There really hasn't been a turning point in our season," said coach Kevin Lennon. "We had a tough first game of the year with our loss to Glenbrook North, and after that we talked about working hard, getting better each time out, and just fighting for each other -- and they have." While the club has an arsenal of attacking weapons on the roster, it's perhaps the work along the back which has become the overall key. "Jose (Aguilar) has been our defensive and vocal leader, and David (Soto) has done a great job as a shut-down defender, always marking our opponents most dangerous player, and along with Randy Pietrowski, who has grown leaps and bounds, they have been the foundation for this team and have kept us in many close games," said Lennon, who can expect his gifted shot-stopping keeper, Jose Castillo to take command in the Wildcats box when needed. The addition of Malinowski, a transfer from Elmwood Park, gives the Wildcats a superb trio up top. Taken with Mariscal and Gavrila, the Cats boast a unit which has combined for 35 goals and 20 assists. Last but not least, what makes this go is midfield duo of Sanchez-Castro. They have the attacking verve to unlock any opponent, along with the technical skill to create for themselves and others, making them the ultimate dangerous duo.

According to Scott Steib (Barrington, 17th year, 308-96-36): "Wheeling was able to control the possession early, and it took us awhile to get ourselves into place where we were playing the way we like to. They are dangerous on set pieces, as well as during the run of play, and just a very talented team, so we'll have to be very good to stay with them again. This is a great team to be around and a good bunch of guys who enjoy each other and have worked to get better each time out."

According to Kevin Lennon (Wheeling, 1st year, 14-2-1): "Our first game with Barrington was a tough, back-and-forth match. We'll need to bring a high work rate and do our best to shut down their dangerous forwards and attacking runs out of the midfield. I am very proud of these guys, and as the season has progressed, they have bonded with each day spent together."

-- Mike Garofola