Girls golf: St. Charles North a definite state contender

St. Charles North's Megan Furtney hits her second shot on the second hole during sectional girls golf action at Schaumburg Golf Club Monday. Furtney and the North Stars will compete for the state championship this weekend in Decatur. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Megan Furtney has her eyes on the prize, especially after a subpar performance -- considering her extraordinary play of late -- at the Class 2A girls golf sectional at Schaumburg on Monday.

"All excuses aside, I didn't play golf," the St. Charles North sophomore said after her 72-hole run of play at 24-under par came to a crashing halt with a 77. "I'm glad I got that out of my system."

Furtney, together with teammates Kate Lillie, Emma Hayes, Sarah Arnold, Katelyn David and Reagan Stanton, have already brewed a potent batch of golf this season for the North Stars' program this fall.

Coming off a fourth-place finish at Hickory Point last fall north of Decatur, St. Charles North has rewritten its program record book with team scores this season leaving area coaches incredulous.

"That's unbelievable," former Upstate Eight Conference rival coach John Keller of Neuqua Valley said after being informed the North Stars threw out a 79 and 80 in capturing the Burlington Central regional with a 290. "I remember if you shot a 79 and 80, you were top-20 in the state (individually)."

"They are scary because they are consistently that good," veteran Naperville Central coach Jane Thompson said of the North Stars. "They have been consistently that strong all year."

"For our team (goals) we are aiming pretty high," Furtney said. "I think we're feeling pretty good about state. We definitely have our eyes on other teams."

The sectional champion North Stars' team members will be pitted against their counterparts from Hinsdale Central, the two-time defending champion, New Trier and Galesburg on Friday.

"That's nice to know," Lillie said after learning she will play with future Minnesota teammate Jessica Lee of Hinsdale Central in the first round. "Every girl on my team is capable of playing well. I feel confident going into this weekend."

The sole 18-hole tournament St. Charles North failed to win this year was at Naperville North as Furtney was on an unofficial college visit and Lillie was ill.

Hall of fame St. Charles East coach Rod Osborne has four returning state veterans headed back to Forsyth after placing third at Schaumburg.

"There are probably a half-dozen teams that have a chance of winning," Osborne said.

"It's going to be a dogfight," Thompson predicted.

Three-time state qualifier Nicole Jordan and Rose Bundy have both demonstrated a capacity to go low for the Saints in tournament play.

Riley Sullivan and Kacie Gaffney were also members of the Saints' ninth-place team last fall.

Breanna Sheehan and Grace Westerhoff round out the Saints' state lineup.

"(Jordan) can finish all-state," Osborne said. "I am sure she is confident."

Geneva junior Darby Lillibridge made the individual cut at Schaumburg with a 79.

"I missed (state) by a stroke last year," the lone Geneva qualifier said. "It gave me a lot of motivation. It taught me to fight for every shot."

Cary-Grove freshman Molly Lyne and Jacobs' Stephanie Fiorentino survived the individual cut at Harlem on Monday.