Illinois
posted: 10/12/2016 7:00 AM

Police arrest 2 in theft of more than 50 guns in Springfield

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Police say they're arrested two people following the theft of more than 50 guns from a Springfield firearms dealer.

The State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2dLpeDr ) thieves kicked in the door at Letz Hunt and Sport on Sunday night. Police say the names of those arrested weren't immediately released because the case is under investigation. Lt. Chris Mueller says more arrests are possible.

Officers were called Monday morning to the business, which is located in a residential neighborhood on the city's north end. Mueller says the firearms dealer had an alarm system, but it didn't sound. A recording at the store says it's closed until Oct. 18.

Mueller said he didn't have details about the types of guns taken, but said that police have recovered at least one of the stolen firearms.

