The Latest: Is Trump serious about jailing Clinton?

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, former President Bill Clinton pauses for a selfie with a supporter at a coffee shop while campaigning for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Los Angeles. Ignoring his own sexually aggressive predilections, Donald Trump wants voters to see Bill Clinton as a scandal-plagued cad whose history with women should disqualify Hillary Clinton from the presidency. The argument doesnât seem to resonate with Americaâs youngest voters, who know the 70-year-old former president as a figure out of history books and donât seem to care about his Oval Office affair with Monica Lewinsky or other marital infidelities. Associated Press

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist during a campaign rally, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Panama City, Fla. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on the presidential race (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Donald Trump's campaign manager says it's not certain he'll follow through on his vow to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Hillary Clinton if he becomes president.

Kellyanne Conway says, "We'll have to see, if he's elected president, if that makes any sense."

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Conway was asked Wednesday about Trump's repeated suggestions that he'd use the power of the presidency to put Clinton behind bars for alleged misdeeds. She said, "It wouldn't be up to him whether or not she goes to jail. That would have to be fully adjudicated through the regular channels like it would be for anyone else."

Conway says Trump is channeling the frustrations of many people who think Clinton plays by a different set of rules.

As for Republican leaders who've abandoned or wavered on Trump, Conway says his campaign wants the support of anyone who will endorse Trump.

___

7 a.m.

Here comes Donald Trump, unfiltered. Again.

The Republican presidential candidate is vowing to win the election his own way, as party leaders step back from him.

He declared on Fox News on Tuesday night that he's "just tired of non-support" from Republican leaders and he "wouldn't want to be in a foxhole with a lot of these people."

With his campaign floundering, Trump is reverting to the combative, divisive strategy that propelled him to victory in the GOP primary. That means attacking critics - including fellow Republicans. Those close to Trump suggest it's "open season" on every detractor, regardless of party.