Burundi lawmakers vote to withdraw from ICC; would be 1st

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Lawmakers in Burundi have overwhelmingly voted in support of a plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

No country has ever withdrawn from the ICC.

The move comes amid an escalating dispute with the international community over the human rights situation in this East African country.

Ninety-four out of 110 lawmakers voted in favor Wednesday.

Burundi has been plagued by violence since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a third term despite protests by those who called the move unconstitutional. Hundreds of people have been killed.

The ICC has said it will investigate ongoing violence in Burundi.

Some African countries have threatened a withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC, accusing the court of disproportionately targeting the continent.