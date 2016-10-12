Maine governor says he meant Trump is "authoritative"

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016, file photo, Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a news conference at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Lepage said Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, that he meant to use the word "authoritative" - not "authoritarian" - to describe GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. LePage on Wednesday clarified comments he made a day earlier on a radio show. Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he meant to use the word "authoritative" - not "authoritarian" - when speaking about GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump during a radio interview.

LePage on Wednesday clarified comments he made a day earlier on a radio show. He said Trump's "powerful personality" and "authoritative persona" mean he wouldn't have to "go behind closed doors with community activists to get things done and hurt American people."

The governor blamed reporters for making too much of his slip of the tongue when he said the country needs Trump "to show some authoritarian power in our country."

An authoritarian is someone who enforces unquestioning obedience, such as a dictator. Authoritative relates to competent or assertive leadership.

The governor criticized reporters, saying they're out to "destroy people."