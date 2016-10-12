Breaking News Bar
 
Endorsement: Wilke for Lake Board Dist. 16

  • Timothy Walsh, left, and Terry Wilke, right, are candidates for Lake County Board District 16 in the 2016 election.

The Daily Herald Editorial Board

Two Round Lake area residents eye the Lake County Board District 16 seat in November. Incumbent Terry Wilke seeks his third term and faces challenger Timothy Walsh.

The Daily Herald endorses Wilke. He is an experienced board member who makes fiscal responsibility, economy, job creation, transparency and communication his priorities. He supported two major road projects that benefit his district: the recently completed Rollins Road and Route 83 project and the ongoing Washington Street thoroughfare and underpass. Wilke also supported the Lake County Forest Preserve District's Kestrel Ridge Preserve and Millennium Trail connection projects.

As an accountant with a background in civic affairs, Walsh could serve the county well. He is committed to educating residents about tax bills, the appeal process and the board's activities.

But Walsh has hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of board business.

