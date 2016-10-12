Dawn Patrol: Cubs finish Giants; Lombard woman killed by truck

hello

Melodie Gliniewicz, 51, of Antioch was indicted by a Lake County grand jury and charged with four counts of disbursing charitable funds without authority for personal benefit or use, and two counts of money laundering. If found guilty of the most serious felony charges, she could be sentenced to three to seven years in prison.

Cubs pitcher Aroldis Chapman, second from left, catcher David Ross, third from left, and teammates celebrate after winning Game 4 of baseball's National League division series against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco last night. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs advance to NLCS with big rally

Seemingly on their way home fit to be tied, the Chicago Cubs showed their remarkable resiliency again last night. They rallied for 4 runs in the top of the ninth inning to stun the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in Game 4 of the National League division series to win it three games to one. Full story.

Lombard woman dies after being hit by truck in Indiana

A 30-year-old Lombard woman died Monday morning after she was struck by a semitrailer truck on an Indiana interstate. Nika Trippi had gotten out of her sport utility vehicle to check on a noise the vehicle was making after she pulled on to the interstate's shoulder. Full story.

Defense working to dismiss part of Melodie Gliniewicz case

Defense attorneys for Melodie Gliniewicz will spend the next month sifting through court documents as they seek to have part of her case dismissed. Full story.

Roskam flip-flops on voting for Donald Trump

Just hours after saying U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam was planning to vote for Donald Trump, spokesman David Pasch on Tuesday rescinded the remark. Instead, Pasch released a written statement saying Roskam is undecided on how he will vote Nov. 8: "Donald Trump has 28 days left to convince him." Full story.

Prospect Heights man held on child pornography charges

A 48-year-old Prospect Heights man, Vladimir Rozenberg, is charged with possession of child pornography and is being held on $225,000 bail. Prosecutors yesterday said he had more than 100,000 images of what police believe is child pornography. Full story.

Explosion in Romeoville subdivision injures two

Two gas company workers were injured last night in a fire at a townhouse complex in Romeoville, ABC 7 reported Tuesday night. Full story.

Food trucks a hit on ECC campus

Crowds of hungry people waited in lines at Elgin Community College Tuesday afternoon as the college hosted food trucks for the first time in celebration of National Food Truck Day. Full story.