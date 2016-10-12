Dawn Patrol: Cubs finish Giants; Lombard woman killed by truck

Chicago Cubs advance to NLCS with big rally
Seemingly on their way home fit to be tied, the Chicago Cubs showed their remarkable resiliency again last night. They rallied for 4 runs in the top of the ninth inning to stun the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in Game 4 of the National League division series to win it three games to one. Full story.
Lombard woman dies after being hit by truck in Indiana
A 30-year-old Lombard woman died Monday morning after she was struck by a semitrailer truck on an Indiana interstate. Nika Trippi had gotten out of her sport utility vehicle to check on a noise the vehicle was making after she pulled on to the interstate's shoulder. Full story.
Defense working to dismiss part of Melodie Gliniewicz case
Defense attorneys for Melodie Gliniewicz will spend the next month sifting through court documents as they seek to have part of her case dismissed. Full story.
Roskam flip-flops on voting for Donald Trump
Just hours after saying U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam was planning to vote for Donald Trump, spokesman David Pasch on Tuesday rescinded the remark. Instead, Pasch released a written statement saying Roskam is undecided on how he will vote Nov. 8: "Donald Trump has 28 days left to convince him." Full story.
Prospect Heights man held on child pornography charges
A 48-year-old Prospect Heights man, Vladimir Rozenberg, is charged with possession of child pornography and is being held on $225,000 bail. Prosecutors yesterday said he had more than 100,000 images of what police believe is child pornography. Full story.
Explosion in Romeoville subdivision injures two
Two gas company workers were injured last night in a fire at a townhouse complex in Romeoville, ABC 7 reported Tuesday night. Full story.
Food trucks a hit on ECC campus
Crowds of hungry people waited in lines at Elgin Community College Tuesday afternoon as the college hosted food trucks for the first time in celebration of National Food Truck Day. Full story.