posted: 10/12/2016 8:49 AM

Boy Scouts to host Haunted Hike in Des Plaines

  On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the Order of the Arrow Lakota Lodge of the Boy Scouts of America will host its annual Haunted Hike at the Methodist Campground in Des Plaines.

Submitted by Jim Scanlan

Boy Scouts of America's Haunted Hike is around the corner waiting to pull you into the darkness.

Order of the Arrow Lakota Lodge No. 175's 21st annual Haunted Hike will arrive from 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

On Saturday, there will be a kid-friendly flashlight hike from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A special extra scary high school hike starts at 9:30 p.m. both nights. The Des Plaines Methodist Camp Ground, 1890 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, just east of River Road, will once again play host.

Under the circus tent, there will be a live band both nights, concessions and free games for the kids. A campfire will be available to roast marshmallows; do bring your own fixings and make it a pack outing. This is the Boy Scouts Order of the Arrow's biggest fundraiser of the year and the Order's main mission is service work.

Admission is $7 for Scouts and Scouters in uniform; $8 for children ages 5-12; $9 for adults and children 13 years and older. A collectible Haunted Hike patch, designed by the Scouts, is $5.

For information, visit www.lakotalodge.org.

• Submit 'Your News' at www.dailyherald.com/share.

