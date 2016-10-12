Mundelein High School District 120 school board vacancy filled

Mundelein resident Sara Davalos has been chosen to join to the Mundelein High School District 120 school board by the other trustees. Davalos will be sworn in Oct. 18. She fills a vacancy created when Patrick Browne resigned. Browne had moved out of the district. Davalos will serve until spring 2017. She can run for a full term in the April 2017 election.
