Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/12/2016 5:01 PM

Zumbini class introduces young children to playing drums

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Zumba instructor C. Rene Collins-Maragh dances during Wednesday's Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich. Collins-Maragh used dance and music to create a bonding experience for mothers or caregivers and their children, ages 3 months to to 3 years old.

       Zumba instructor C. Rene Collins-Maragh dances during Wednesday's Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich. Collins-Maragh used dance and music to create a bonding experience for mothers or caregivers and their children, ages 3 months to to 3 years old.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Cathy Molloy of Lake Zurich watches her 20-month-old daughter, Faith, play with toy tambourines during Wednesday's Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich. Zumba instructor C. Rene Collins-Maragh used dance and music to create a bonding experience for mothers or caregivers and their children, ages 3 months to 3 years old.

       Cathy Molloy of Lake Zurich watches her 20-month-old daughter, Faith, play with toy tambourines during Wednesday's Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich. Zumba instructor C. Rene Collins-Maragh used dance and music to create a bonding experience for mothers or caregivers and their children, ages 3 months to 3 years old.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Victoria Obianwu of Lake Zurich dances with her 10-month-old daughter, Kosi, during Wednesday's Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich. Zumba instructor C. Rene Collins-Maragh used dance and music to create a bonding experience for mothers or caregivers and their children, ages 3 months to 3 years old.

       Victoria Obianwu of Lake Zurich dances with her 10-month-old daughter, Kosi, during Wednesday's Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich. Zumba instructor C. Rene Collins-Maragh used dance and music to create a bonding experience for mothers or caregivers and their children, ages 3 months to 3 years old.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Zumba instructor C. Rene' Collins-Maragh played drums and danced with infant children Wednesday while leading an exercise group of parents, caregivers and their kids as part of a Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library.

Nearly 20 people participated in the dance and music program at the Lake Zurich library designed to stimulate youngsters with various dance styles and international music, and provide a bonding experience for parents and their young children under 4 years old.

"It brings in international music that Zumba is so famous for and gives kids a chance to hear different music and to play drums and play instruments and to just have fun," Collins-Maragh said. "The kids love it. When you see those smiles, it is pretty amazing."

Parents danced with their children to salsa music and, afterward, small children surrounded large African gathering drums and begin beating them with their tiny hands.

"It was a lot fun. She really enjoyed it, getting to play with the drums and the instruments. Faith had a great time," Cathy Molloy of Lake Zurich said after playing tambourines with her 20-month-old daughter, Faith.

The Zumbini program was developed out of the Zumba organization for caregivers and their children, 3 years and younger, to learn and bond in an upbeat musical environment using music and introducing simple musical instruments.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account