Zumbini class introduces young children to playing drums

Zumba instructor C. Rene' Collins-Maragh played drums and danced with infant children Wednesday while leading an exercise group of parents, caregivers and their kids as part of a Zumbini class at Ela Area Public Library.

Nearly 20 people participated in the dance and music program at the Lake Zurich library designed to stimulate youngsters with various dance styles and international music, and provide a bonding experience for parents and their young children under 4 years old.

"It brings in international music that Zumba is so famous for and gives kids a chance to hear different music and to play drums and play instruments and to just have fun," Collins-Maragh said. "The kids love it. When you see those smiles, it is pretty amazing."

Parents danced with their children to salsa music and, afterward, small children surrounded large African gathering drums and begin beating them with their tiny hands.

"It was a lot fun. She really enjoyed it, getting to play with the drums and the instruments. Faith had a great time," Cathy Molloy of Lake Zurich said after playing tambourines with her 20-month-old daughter, Faith.

The Zumbini program was developed out of the Zumba organization for caregivers and their children, 3 years and younger, to learn and bond in an upbeat musical environment using music and introducing simple musical instruments.