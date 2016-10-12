Des Plaines plans flood buyout spending in 2017 budget

Des Plaines plans to spend more on flood buyouts and street repairs next year -- and bring on one more police dog -- in its proposed $173 million budget.

Still to come during the city council's fall budget discussions, which continue Thursday night, is whether residents could soon see savings on their water bills thanks to a newly-connected alternative water source.

Some aldermen have been pushing for the move, though Mayor Matt Bogusz and the city administration have cautioned against it -- until a growing deficit in the city's water and sewer fund is paid off.

The deficit was $3.5 million at the end of last year, and is projected to be $5.6 million at the end of next, due in part to Chicago's water rate hikes and Des Plaines' sewer repair costs.

Of the city's proposed $173 million spending plan in 2017, $17 million is projected for capital projects, including street rebuilding and repairs, such as the ongoing River Road reconstruction project. Other big projects include phase three of downtown streetscaping, and water mains, sidewalks and curbs.

The budget proposes a 15 percent spending increase over 2016, mainly due to the acceleration of flood-prone home buyouts in the Big Bend Drive subdivision. Those aren't being paid for with city money, but with some $18 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency and Metropolitan Water Reclamation District grant funds.

A dozen homes have already been purchased and razed, while another dozen are still to come in the second phase and 47 in the third. Seven properties under contract remain in limbo because they are being partially funded with state money tied up in the ongoing budget impasse.

At their first budget meeting, aldermen approved funding for a second police department K-9 unit, which will be largely paid through asset forfeiture funds, such as drug money and property recovered during investigations. After years without a K-9, the department got funds to purchase and train a new police dog in 2013.

Police Chief Bill Kushner said the police dog, Bane, helped recover $30,000 in drug seizure funds just days after hitting the streets.

What the city won't be paying for, aldermen have decided, is a full-time special events coordinator to handle the annual downtown Taste of Des Plaines and other events -- despite the request from city management. A part-timer coordinated that work in 2016, but aldermen determined the $89,000 in expected salary and benefits for a full-time position was too much.

For the sixth year in a row, the city is not planning to raise its property tax levy.

Additional council budget meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 26.

Final budget approval is expected in December.