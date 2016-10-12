Suburban Bar Coalition rates Cook County judicial candidates

The Suburban Bar coalition released its evaluations for Cook County judges seeking retention in the Nov. 8 election.

The coalition is composed of several bar associations including the Northwest Suburban Bar Association, West Suburban Bar Association, Southwest Bar Association and the South Suburban Bar Association, all operating within suburban Cook County.

Bar association representatives evaluate candidates on legal ability, temperament, integrity and impartiality.

Of the 58 judicial candidates evaluated, the SBC rated 45 as "highly recommended" and 11 as "recommended." Judges receiving a "highly recommended" rating include Appellate Court First District candidate Joy Virginia Cunningham; Cook County chief judge Timothy C. Evans and Third District presiding judge William O. Maki.

Coalition members found two judges -- John D. Turner Jr. and Bonita Coleman -- "not recommended."

The Alliance of Bar Associations for Judicial Screening previously released its evaluations of Cook County judicial candidates. A listing of Alliance evaluations is available at VoteforJudges.org.